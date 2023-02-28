Special agency established to address overcrowding at hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) established by the government will lead the initiative to reduce overcrowding at public hospitals.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the special task force, chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, involves several other agencies that will discuss improvement measures that could be implemented.

These include short-, medium- and long-term measures, as well as collaboration with the private medical sector.

“Among others, on patient-sharing. Those who don’t have a critical illness can seek treatment in private clinics.

“Similarly, patients who come at odd hours can be directed to the nearby district health clinic, where opening hours will be extended until midnight. This is among the measures under the short- and medium-term programmes,” he said.

He was responding to a question by Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu), who wanted the government to state the measures to improve the quality of the country’s health services as overcrowding in government hospitals is becoming a growing concern.

According to Fadillah, the problem still exists because the public prefers government hospitals for the quality services offered, in addition to the low cost compared to the fees charged by private hospitals.

“Although the government has made many efforts to build new hospitals and upgrade old hospitals, health and rural clinics, overcrowding still occurs,” he said.

At the same time, Fadillah said, the overcrowding issue is also a sign that many Malaysians do not practice a healthy lifestyle and, therefore, have to seek treatment at hospitals.

As such, he urged all Members of Parliament to work with the Ministry of Health to promote a healthy lifestyle among the people, as this can help reduce congestion and the burden on government hospitals. - Bernama