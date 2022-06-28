Special committee set up to standardise costs, fees for development of communications infra: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government has decided to set up a special committee on the standardisation of costs, charges and fees for the development of communications infrastructure at the state level, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, he said the matter was decided at the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ Meeting chaired by himself and also attended by the relevant Cabinet ministers.

Ismail Sabri said the committee was being set up to study and recommend a mechanism to standardise the cost of charges and fees imposed for the development of communications infrastructure throughout the country.

“This is because surveys done by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have found that the costs, charges and fees imposed by state authorities, local authorities, one-stop centres and other related agencies throughout the country are different,“ he said.

According to the prime minister, the standardisation of the costs, charges and fees will encourage service providers to increase investment in the provision of comprehensive communications infrastructure in urban and rural areas. — Bernama