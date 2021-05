ALOR SETAR: Special Ramadan activities are allowed to be held in mosques and suraus in five districts in Kedah that are placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO), including those in the red zone, effective today.

Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK) director Mohd Yusri Md Daud said this followed the relaxation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the MCO by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Special activities during the month of Ramadan in all zones (in districts subject to MCO) are allowed with a specific time limit. All mosques and suraus must be closed after completion of the Friday, obligatory and Tarawih prayers.

“The Tarawih prayer is allowed until 10.30 pm only. Aidilfitri prayer will be allowed in all zones according to stipulated regulations for Friday prayer,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Friday and the obligatory prayers will be allowed in mosques and suraus in all zones, but the number of congregation would depend on the capacity of the prayer hall by taking account the one metre physical distancing.

Religious learning programmes are also allowed, he said, but confined to only Maghrib lecture and reading of the Yasin on Friday, as well as limited to small number of people and should not exceed 45 minutes.

Action can be taken against any mosque or surau that failed to comply with these regulations and the permission for them to hold such activities will be withdrawn, he added.

The five districts placed under MCO, which will be until May 14, are Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Bandar Baharu, Baling and Kulim. -Bernama