Special State Assembly session tomorrow to pass two enactments related to MA63 - Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Against the backdrop of a political turmoil in Sabah, a special State Assembly session is expected to be held tomorrow, and all state assemblymen attending the meeting have been advised to potray a matured approach to ensure two important enactments are passed.

Sabah’s second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the special state assembly was to approve and gazette the state Bills for gas supply and the setting up of an energy commission in Sabah so as to take over all regulatory power for onshore gas supply in Sabah.

Masidi said maturity in politics was also vital to pursue the restoration of Sabah’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which has long been the aspiration of the people in the state.

“The special assembly is an effort to carry out our responsibilioties as state assemblymen to ensure the two enactments are passed tomorrow because it is related to giving autonomy and power to Sabah to manage its own affairs.

“Tomorrow will see the initial results of a long term discussion and struggle between the state and the Federal Government to give Sabah autonomy in accordance with the aspirations and agreement of the MA63,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a two-hour meeting between Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and state assemblymen allied to the state government at Sri Gaya which is the official residence of the Chief Minister, here today.

On Dec 21 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that the Federal Government was ready to implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and offer certain powers to Sabah and hand over the gas supply regulatory power from the federal government through Petronas to Sabah.

Masidi who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general said the meeting between the chief minister and state assemblymen today had nothing to do with the political turmoil in Sabah.

“Nothing on the political issue. Today we decided to take leave from politics. There was even no discussions on a cabinet reshuffle in the state. Sometimes we need to focus our attention on responsibilities as state assemblymen,“ he said.

Elaborating on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Sabah to meet the state assemblymen, Masidi said he welcomed the initiative by the Prime Minister.

“We do not have any expectations. We respect and wish to register our appreciation because despite his busy schedule and official visit to Jakarta, he has decided to come to Sabah and meet all the state assemblymen,” he said.

On Saturday, before leaving to Jakarta for a two-day official visit to Indonesia, the Prime Minister had promised to meet all state assemblymen in Sabah, upon his return. - Bernama