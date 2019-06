PUTRAJAYA: A special task force will be set up for Malaysia to track and recover nearly US$5 billion (RM20.7 billion) worth of overseas assets related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC), according to Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He said the task force would be led by the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) and would also include the Royal Malaysia Police, the Attorney-General Chamber and the MACC.

“We need to do all ... like money trail, talk to many agencies and look into the legal issues,” he told reporters, here today.

Without disclosing any details, Azam said the assets were located in many countries.

“And certain countries have their own legal process that we have to follow. We need to discuss with many countries. We cannot use our laws in obtaining or recovering the assets,” he said. - Bernama