PETALING JAYA: The government will continue to give special treatment to Bumiputra contractors including in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, although it has yet to decide on the quota, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I would like to explain that the old system of giving some special treatment (to Bumiputra contractors) is still there and it goes on including negotiated tender.

“The open tender will still be negotiated but (only) in special cases,“ he told a news conference here today.

Without elaborating further, Mahathir said among the special cases included companies that represent some of the cooperatives.

The Malaysian Bumiputra Contractors Association has recently asked the Pakatan Harapan government to give a special quota of at least 20% of the local works portion in the ECRL project to the Bumiputra contractors.

Under the new supplementary agreement signed on April 12, Mahathir said China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) has agreed to ensure that 40% of the civil works are awarded to local contractors. — Bernama