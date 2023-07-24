Spectator claims beaten by JMF personnel during FA Cup final

JOHOR BAHRU: A spectator of the FA Cup 2023 final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and KL City, has claimed that he was beaten by Johor Military Force (JMF) personnel, near here, Saturday.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the 30-year-old man also claimed that he was injured and lodged a report at the Sungai Besi Police Station, Kuala Lumpur, at 11.50am, yesterday.

He said the victim who returned to Kuala Lumpur sought treatment and was warded at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

“The doctor confirmed that the victim suffered a broken nose, bleeding in the head and right eye and bruises all over the body.

“The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code (causing serious injury by using a weapon or other dangerous objects),“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is still under investigation and that people who witnessed the incident are urged to come to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist in the investigation. - Bernama