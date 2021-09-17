Spike in accidents expected due to eased travel restrictions

PETALING JAYA: Road safety experts have warned that the easing of travel restrictions may likely be accompanied by an increase in traffic accidents.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia associate professor and traffic psychology and road safety expert Dr Rozmi Ismail told theSun that factors such as increased anxiety or stress after being cooped up at home could result in motorists driving unusually fast or in a reckless manner.

“They do this to ease the tension that has built up over the long period of not being allowed to go out because of the lockdown.”

He said such behaviour may continue over the next three or four months, before it eases.

“In that time, the country should expect to see a higher rate of road accidents and fatalities than what was recorded before the lockdown.”

Rozmi said mental stress due to the lockdown could also push people into consuming drugs or alcohol before getting on the road.

He said there were about 6,000 road fatalities per year in 2018 and 2019, about 16 per day, but it dropped to 4,634 last year (about 12 a day), a decrease of 60%.

“But with restrictions lifted as Malaysia moves from the pandemic to endemic stage, the number of road accidents will rise again, leading to more road deaths. I hope we will not see more than 7,000 fatalities (19 per day) this year. I think drivers and riders are now more reckless than ever, mainly because of (the impact to) their mental well-being.”

Rozmi said the government should restart a campaign to raise awareness on road safety, adding that many motorists need to be reminded on how to behave properly on the road.

He said substance abusers who cause road accidents should be severely punished, to serve as an example so others would be discouraged.

On Sunday, two youths were killed when a pick-up truck that was being driven against traffic on the Federal Highway slammed into another vehicle. The driver of the truck tested positive for ganja.

Road Safety Research Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia head Dr Law Teik Hua said road designs should be reviewed for improvements to prevent accidents, adding that some drivers deliberately drive on the wrong side of the road for their own convenience.

“For them, we need to have more barriers and signage. The Public Works Department should also do a study to improve traffic flow.”

Law pointed out that education on road safety has been ongoing for decades, yet some drivers continue to behave recklessly on the road.

“It’s time to see improvements and progress. But to do that, we must conduct an evaluation or study. We cannot wait for problems to arise. We have to be proactive review road designs, while appropriately penalising reckless drivers.”