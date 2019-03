KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit of Barisan Nasional (BN) has ended with the union between PAS and Umno, the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

He said the union of the two parties has effectively put an end to the spirit of multiculturalism that BN was built on.

“With this union the BN spirit of representing multiculturalism which was formulated in 1969 has ended,” he said in a press conference.

Nazri added that any discussions on the dissolution of BN would be “academic”.

“Before this, I put multiculturalism first then my own community. But now I believe, for the sake of political survival, I need to put priorities of Malays and Islam first, then multiracialism,” he added.