KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 93 students from the Orang Asli community obtained excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination, which were announced on Thursday, with two of them scoring 9As.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the two Orang Asli students who scored 9As were from Pahang. They are Juniza Ellyana Teo Sea Huang from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rompin and Rozainizam Azizian from Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Muadzam Shah.

Apart from that, eight other Orang Asli students obtained 8As; 10 students scored 7As; eight students bagged 6As; 31 received 5As while 34 others clinched 4As.

He added that the SPM examination in 2020 was held in a new norm as the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has affected the students’ preparation for the SPM examination in 2020. However, we are very proud of the excellent achievements shown by these students,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the success of the students is the result of the hard work of all parties including parents, teachers and the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) who work together in providing various types of assistance and educational programmes to motivate the Orang Asli students to compete with their peers.

The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has provided educational assistance for the Orang Asli students including pocket money, transportation and clothing, to motivate them to change their future via education, he said.

“KPLB would like to thank the Ministry of Education for the close cooperation in determining the direction of Orang Asli education in the country,” he said. -Bernama