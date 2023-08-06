SPM 2022: Increase in GPN, number of candidates getting ‘A’ in all subjects

KUALA LUMPUR: The overall results of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination in the states showed an increase in the average grade (GPN) index and the number of students getting A+, A dan A- in all subjects.

In KUALA LUMPUR, a total of candidates sat for the SPM examination, and 17 candidates obtained A+ in all subjects while 501 candidates or 3.32 per cent obtained a minimum of A- in all subjects.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (FTKL) Education Office deputy director (Management and Planning) Dr Zalina Mohd Tahir said the 2022 GPN for the federal territory was 4.75 points.

In SELANGOR, state Education Department director Dr Jafri Abu announced that the state recorded a GPN of 4.80 for 2022, up 0.07 points from the previous year.

Of the total 65,583 candidates, 1,860 (2.94 per cent) obtained excellent results in all subjects compared to 1,803 candidates (2.77 per cent) in 2021.

It is an increase of 57 candidates or 0.17 per cent, he said.

More to come. - Bernama