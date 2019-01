PETALING JAYA: Gaming operator Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad has continued with its caring society tradition by allocating RM1.3 million this year as a donation to about 15,000 needy senior citizens from 49 cities and towns throughout the country.

The handouts which would be done in stages, begun on Thursday here where some 3,600 senior citizens from the Klang Valley received ang pows (red packets) from Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai and the Sports Toto chief executive officer Nerine Tan.

Tan had earlier posed with the recipients next Nerine (left) and Sports Toto executive director Vincent Seow.

To date, Sports Toto has contributed over RM21 million to more that 391,000 senior citizens nationwide since the campaign was first introduced in 1998.