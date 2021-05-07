Sports and recreation SOP to be raised in Special MKN Meeting again

KUALA LUMPUR: Several more suitable proposals on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the sports and recreation sector in areas under Movement Control Order (MCO) will be brought up again at the Special Meeting of National Security Council (MKN) today.

The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in a statement said the matter would be brought up by its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican after the ministry received various feedback on the SOP announced earlier.

According to the statement, KBS is committed and consistent in bringing the perspective that sports is not only related to its activities but also involve a wider ecosystem

“KBS is with sport fans and practitioners in carrying the meaning “Kita Jaga Kita“ especially on the survival and safety from the spread of Covid-19 infection. At the same time, the question of fitness should not be set aside,” said the statement.

Yesterday it was announced that the Special MKN Meeting on Monday decided to temporarily suspend the sector as well as sports and recreation activities in MCO areas including all sports and recreational activities at commercial premises or facilities as well as public facilities and open space

However, several activities such as centralised training under quarantine of the National Sport Council and State Sports Council using the Camp Based Training concept were among those allowed.

However, the development indirectly invited various reactions when recreational activities such as exercising, jogging and cycling alone were not allowed. — Bernama