Sports Council to investigate racist comments by national hockey player: Hannah Yeoh

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) has addressed the matter of a national female hockey player’s racist remark against the Indian community on social media.

Hannah has confirmed that she had told the National Sports Council (MSN) to conduct an investigation into national hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn’s racist comment connoting Indians as bad-smelling on social media.

In a recent press conference posted on Hannah’s Facebook page, the Segambut MP, she added that she had also instructed MSN to obtain further information of the incident from the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

“Once I have received MSN’s views (on the issue), we will make a decision. MSN will be discussing with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation about the incident,” she said.

National hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn had left a racist comment implicating Indians as smelly under an Instagram post related to a concert of a well known Indian singer and composer held recently in Kuala Lumpur.

Hanis had apologised for her comment on her Instagram account and mentioned that she had deleted the comment after realising how such remarks had affected many parties.