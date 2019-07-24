Sports facilities in Perak to be maintained even without corporation

IPOH: The maintenance and upgrading works on the sports infrastructure in the state is still ongoing although the Perak State Sports Corporation is still in the process of establishment.

State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the Ipoh City Council (ICC) is currently responsible for carrying out maintenance work at the City Sports Complex, while the sports facilities in the district are regulated by the Local Authority (PBT).

“Efforts to establish the corporation will continue in line with the timeline set by taking the views of all parties for the corporation to be established.

“An enactment titled ‘Perak State Sports Corporation 2019’ Enactment is being refined and will be tabled at the next assembly session,“ he said in reply to Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (BN-Rungkup) at the Second Meeting, Second Term, 14th state assembly here today.

According to Lee, a secretariat has been set up to examine appropriate mechanisms for maintenance purposes under the management of the Perak State Secretary.

Lee (DAP-Pasir Pinji) said the RM1 million that had been set aside in the previous budget would be managed by the secretariat before being taken over by the corporation to be established later.

“The establishment of the secretariat is to ensure that no loss is borne by the people, but it is expected to give a projection of results that will benefit all the people of Perak,“ he said.

According to Lee, the establishment of the secretariat will launch the Perak State Sports Corporation in accordance with the state’s main intention to transform Ipoh Sports Complex from a ‘cost centre’ to ‘social responsibility profit centre’.

“We have expanded the role of the corporation (to be established) to not only manage and regulate the physical condition of sports facilities, but also to sustain its fundraising model in line with the future economic vision dreamed by the state government,“ he said.

He said it would also ease the government’s burden on the cost of managing and maintaining the sports facilities. — Bernama