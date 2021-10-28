Sports Toto denies false collaboration claim made up by illegal gaming operator

PETALING JAYA: Illegal gaming operators have come up with false claims using Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd’s name.

Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd’s Chief Executive Officer Nerine Tan refuted an article posted by an online blog done up by an illegal gaming operator on Oct 23 claiming that Sports Toto was allegedly collaborating with it.

“I would like to stress that Sports Toto is a responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen and would never be involved in any illegal activity,” Tan said in a statement today.

“Illegal gaming activities are a cancer not only to the industry but also to the nation as they are the main cause of creating all sorts of social problems.

“We want the public to be aware of this incident so that they will not fall victim to these illegal gaming syndicates.”

Tan added that the company will lodge a report with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.