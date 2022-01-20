Sports Toto kick-starts 35th CNY Ang Pow Donation Campaign

PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd ushered in the Year of the Tiger by kick-starting its 35th annual Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign today.

During the five-day charitable campaign, Sports Toto would contribute to a total of 123 old folks’ homes nationwide, benefitting more than 4,700 senior citizens.

“The pandemic which started in 2020 is not yet over. However, Sports Toto is happy that we are still able to continue our long-standing donation campaign and help those in need.

“In 2021, the country had undergone a series of lockdowns. Many had lost their jobs, struggling to put bread on the table. Sports Toto was also badly affected like many other businesses. However, we as a responsible corporate citizen want to continue to take care of the people in our society.

“We understand that the public have been longing for the traditional Chinese New Year donation campaign that we used to organise nationwide, but for safety reason, we are unable to do so,” said Sports Toto executive director Nerine Tan when launching the campaign at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Kuala Lumpur.

The selected old folk’s homes would each receive a cash donation ranging from RM2,500 to RM10,000 as well as shopping vouchers worth RM1,500 to RM5,000, depending on the number of inmates at one home.

Tan described that the tiger as the symbol of braveness and strength and she hoped that the people and the nation will have the courage and power of the tiger to get through this difficult time.

“We pray that the pandemic will soon be over and that Malaysia and Malaysians will prosper again this new year, Sports Toto would like to wish everyone gong xi fa cai and a happy Chinese New Year,” she added.

Since the inception of the Chinese New Year donation campaign in 1988, the company has contributed over RM23.1 million worth of ang pows and hampers to more than 418,000 senior citizens in the country.

The campaign is part of Sports Toto’s Helping Hands programme, a corporate social responsibility initiative to support social sustainability projects such as national sports development, festive donations, food bank, and environmental conservation projects.