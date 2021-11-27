Star/KL Art Project to inspire people to rise from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The KLWKND Star/KL and Bamboo House Art Project organised by Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA) is an initiative aimed to inject inspiration to arts and culture practitioners to produce works that bring a ray of hope for people to rise together from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CENDANA in a statement today said the programme, officiated by Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin yesterday (Nov 26) would be held until next month in conjunction with Art In The City (AITC) 2021, featuring Jun Ong’s series of works of arts from ‘The Light Project’ through collaboration with CENDANA.

Also involved in AITC are the local authorities as well as selected artists in Butterworth, Melaka, Batu Pahat, Ipoh and Kuching.

According to CENDANA, Star/KL is Jun Ong’s latest work which is a sequel to his previous work in 2015. The work was the first ‘Star’ shaped like a ‘dodecahedron’ and produced in an abandoned building in the former industrial port city of Butterworth, Penang.

In conjunction with the KLWKND programme The Godown Kuala Lumpur will be transformed into a Rumah Buluh or Bamboo House concept with fixtures and and sculptures installed in collaboration with local architecture studios and indigenous organisations, read the statement.

Apart from Star/KL, CENDANA will also be organising two other events namely SENSORi Digital Media Exhibition at REXKL, Jalan Sultan from Dec 1 to 28, and the “Symposium of Reflection and Reimagining: National Cultural Congress 1971-50 Years Later’ on Dec 11 to 12.

Meanwhile CENDANA founder and chief executive officer Izan Satrina Mohd Sallehuddin said AITC 2021 was a reflection of the agency’s offerings of over 100 dynamic, colourful arts and cultural programmes and since 2018, AITC had presented a wide variety of music, dance, crafts, theatre, film, food, heritage, history and several other artistic and cultural works. — Bernama