Starbucks opens first store in Perlis

KANGAR: Starbucks Malaysia has opened its first store in Perlis, completing the company’s presence in all states and federal territories in Malaysia.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil officiated at the official opening of Starbucks store in Kangar Jaya, Perlis.

Also attending the event were their royal highness’ daughters Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra and Sharifah Farah Adriana Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra.

Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei managing director Sydney Quays said the new store is the 62nd drive-thru store out of 345 branches in Malaysia.

“Initially the opening schedule was earlier but due to the pandemic, we postponed it,” said Quays.

He said Perlis was the last state for Starbucks to open an outlet and the main reason was finding a suitable location.

“We are delighted to bring the unique Starbucks experience to customers in Perlis,” he said.

Quays said this store marks a key milestone for the company and represents a great opportunity to deliver the exceptional coffee experiences that so many Malaysians have come to love.

He said the Perlis outlet has been designed to reflect the brand’s more than 50 years of coffee heritage, while embracing Malaysia’s distinctive local traditions and culture. - Bernama