State Education Departments must investigate allegations of PT3 question leak: Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The State Education Departments must investigate the allegations of a leak of the Form Three Assessment 3 (PT3) examination questions as spread on the WhatsApp application.

In a statement issued today, the Education Ministry said action could be taken against any individual or group involved in the spread of the question papers which were classified documents.

It said according to the PT3 standard operating procedure, it was the responsibility of the school head, senior assistant (administration) and PT3 secretary to download and print the exam question papers.

“In this matter, it is compulsory that the staff who signed the Official Secrets 1972 document observe every procedure to ensure the quality of the question papers, including their secrecy,” it said.

The ministry said the PT3 is conducted similar to the school annual final exam.

It said since the PT3 examination questions were classified documents, all administrative and assessing staff are responsible for the secrecy and security of the papers.

“The PT3 exam questions and score guide must be kept in a locked vault in a locked room in the school.

“To ensure the secrecy and security of the exam questions, the movement of the exam papers and score guide must be recorded,” it said.

Yesterday, the ministry denied allegations that PT3 candidates have to resit the English Language paper on Oct 10 due to a leak in the exam questions.

More than 400,000 students nationwide sat for the PT3 yesterday, beginning with the English paper 1 and 2. — Bernama