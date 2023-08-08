State Elections: Four police reports lodged with regard to safety of Kedah MB

KUALA LUMPUR: Four police reports have been received with regard to the safety of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi said Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh.

According to Fisol, following the reports, police have called up four individuals to record their statements for issuing such statements while another four individuals who lodged police reports have also been contacted by the police.

“We called up the individuals involved to clarify what was meant during a campaign recently and police have also recorded statements from four individuals who lodged police reports,” he told reporters after inspecting the voting process at the Kedah police contingent headquarters which ended at 5pm today.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

At the same time, Fisol added that police have not received any reports with regard to the safety or threats to candidates, supporters of parties contesting in the election or members of the public.

“However, police are always ready for any eventualities on the ground...so far there has been no provocation or clashes and we have only received 246 police reports related to damaging posters and 18 investigation papers have been opened,“ he said.

Yesterday, the social media was abuzz with a speech by Kedah (Alor Setar) Member of Parliament who claimed that Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi did not attend a Mega Perikatan Nasional (PN) campaign at the Sungai Petani Public Field on Sunday for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, 232 police reports were received throughout the election campaign period for the state election and Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary seat by-election.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said from the total, 10 investigation papers have been opened and seven have been sent to the State Prosecution director for further action while three cases are still under investigation.

“Most of the reports received involved slander involving campaign material like damaging party flags and posters but has not involved any arrests. Only one report was received involving a candidate who is contesting in the election on Aug 4, namely a PAS candidate contesting in the Kemasik state assembly seat,” he said during a press conference at the Terengganu police headquarters today.

In Penang, police have opened 12 investigation papers involving slander, damaging posters and banners that belonged to political parties.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police were also investigating a statement that was meant to slander the people and one case of theft involving a party’s flag and banner.

“The cases are believed to have started from the first day of campaigning which was July 29 until last night,” he said.

The state elections will be held in six states simultaneously on Saturday involving 36 state assembly seats in Kedah; Kelantan (45); Terengganu (32); Penang (40) Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan 36.-Bernama