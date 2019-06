SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has been urged to upgrade its existing bus terminal to be equipped with more modern and sophisticated facilities such as those found in other states in efforts to provide convenience and comfort to consumers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, who was on a working visit to the Seremban Terminal One (bus terminal), said the 20-year-old building should be upgraded to allow more efficient service to be offered to consumers.

“This bus terminal has been around for more than 20 years, since I was in the secondary school. It is an old building and has not been upgraded. It’s time to upgrade this building to turn it into sophisticated and modern bus terminal to adapt to changing times.

“This is the main terminal for the state capital Seremban ... many other states have new and modern bus terminals except in Seremban. In terms of its location it is very strategic. I will discuss with the state government and the Seremban Municipal Council to see how we can upgrade this terminal,” he told reporters here today.

Also present were Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) director-general Azlan Shah Parames Albakri and several state executive councillors.

Loke said the federal government also encouraged the upgrading of the terminal to be carried out with the involvement of the private sector and did not involve government development funds.

“In other places, modern terminals are operated by private entities. They need to invest to improve the infrastructure and facilities and we have a framework where they can collect payments from bus and car parked in the vicinity and to generate income through ticket sales online.”

Once the upgrade works carried out, the terminal could also serve as a business centre for local traders, he said, adding that the terminal was still operating but there was high demand from the consumers for the building to be upgraded.

In another development, Loke said express bus operators at the Seremban Terminal One were required by Apad to provide four special trips for women passengers only during peak hours from 5am to 7am and 5pm to 7pm, to and from Kuala Lumpur on working days.

In the meantime, Loke also warned express bus operators not to raise the bus fare for Seremban-Kuala Lumpur-Seremban from the current rate at RM6.50 each way.

“A few days ago I received complaints from the public asking me why the bus fare from Seremban to Kuala Lumpur increased from RM6 to RM7 starting June 1. Apad has also also verified the maximum ceiling of bus fare is set at RM6.50. So the increase of up to RM7 is invalid and I have ordered the fare to be reduced to the original price.”

He also advised passengers with information on fare increases above the set rate to lodge a complaint with Apad and strict action would be take against companies found violating the rules, including suspension of licence. - Bernama