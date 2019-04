SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government is committed to resolving issues concerning the abandoned Rasah Heights housing project, says State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong.

He said he was confident the problem would be solved if the developers, local authority and buyers could sit together to find the best solution.

“The state government’s intention is to solve the problem of abandoned housing and business centres in the state successfully, similar to the success in the Bandar Satellite Senawang, with the cooperation from the developers, buyers and local authority.

“... I am convinced if the buyers of the Rasah Heights housing units can sit with the other parties involved, this matter can be resolved,” he said.

Teo said the buyers were still required to pay installments and the government would try its best to solve the problem as this has been going on for years.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Yap Yew Weng (DAP-Mambau) who wanted to know how long it would take to revive the project, at the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here today.

Earlier, responding to Yap’s original question on the state government’s plan to ensure that the abandoned project could be redeveloped, Teo said the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) had a meeting with the technical department on Feb 14 to identify the problem and the costs involved. — Bernama