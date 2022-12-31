State leaders aspire for economic growth, stable administration in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: On the threshold of the New Year, several state leaders underscored their resolution and hope to enhance state government administrations in 2023.

In his New Year message, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow gave a commitment that the state government under his administration will continue to focus on the recovery of sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chow said recovery efforts were in line with the spirit to accelerate the achievement of Penang’s Vision 2030, which is towards a Smart and Green State based on Aspirations of an united government.

“The year 2022 is about to draw down its curtains, with various ups-and-downs including major changes in the country’s democratic landscape with the formation of an Unity Government at the federal level.

“May this new chapter begin with a rejuvenated determination for the sake of a harmonious and prosperous state and nation,” he said.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, meanwhile, called on all parties to give their utmost commitment throughout the coming year and steer the state past the previous year’s milestones.

Wan Rosdy said “Pahang should prosper in every way”, including in economic aspects and people’s livelihood, which can be achieved if all at large reject any attempt that could bring turbidity including in terms of politics.

“Often, every new year brings with it new challenges. However, our attitude and actions should stay positive. Hopefully, initial efforts will pre-empt (obstacles) and ‘be prepared for rainy days’ by drawing up various development plans and assistance to help face 2023 in a fully prepared stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said with the curtain coming down on 2022, it too marks the end of the 14th term of the state administration.

“Since being entrusted to govern this state in 2018, my primary wish is to lead a change in the mindset and politics of the people to achieve harmony in political consensus and unification of the ummah.

“Even though this unification seems somewhat slow, we will ensure that there is always a notch up in this effort,” he said, describing the task as arduous and full of challenges.

He said his aspirations and determination for the state and country has remained intact since the past four years with his perseverance undiminished. - Bernama