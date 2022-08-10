State leaders laud Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2023 that was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz yesterday is seen as being realistic in terms of the government’s efforts to revive the national economy post-COVID-19 pandemic by prioritising the welfare and interests of the people in general.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said Budget 2023 is also seen to cover all spectrum of the society, including the youth, students, women, senior citizens, Orang Asli, persons with disabilities (PwDs), petty traders and hawkers as well as Micro, Small and Medium enterprises.

“As a state based on tourism, the Melaka government truly welcomes the provision of a Tourism Infrastructure Financing Fund totalling RM1 billion, which is aimed at hotel rehabilitation, urban renewal and heritage restoration,” he said in a statement last night.

In addition, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed gratitude and thanks to the Federal Government for the allocation given to the state by improving the highway network to Pengerang through the construction of overtaking lanes on the Senai Desaru Expressway.

He said the Federal Government also agreed to implement projects to upgrade the North-South Expressway at Senai Utara-Pandan, Johor Bahru from four lanes to six lanes at a cost of RM510 million.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar urged the entire state government machinery, private sector and the people to take advantage of the Budget 2023 that was tabled yesterday.

He praised the budget for paying serious attention to the agricultural sector, especially to eradicating poverty, protecting paddy farmers, increasing agricultural production and so on, in addition to it addressing the issue of food security in the country. - Bernama