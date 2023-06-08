State polls: BN-PH optimistic of wresting control of Kedah, K’tan and T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s as if the seven-day ‘free trial period’ has ended and now the state election campaigns are moving on to the ‘premium’ level, with the battle for the three states governed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) - Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu - intensifying ahead of polling day on Aug 12.

Although a huge challenge awaits the Barisan Nasional (BN) - Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance in beating PAS - the ‘big brother’ of PN in the three Malay and Muslim majority states - the sentiment and mood of voters towards BN-PH have shown some positive and encouraging trends.

Without promising the stars and the moon, there have been some unique campaigning methods used in the run-up to the elections, such as a replica aircraft costing RM18,000 adorned with PN and PAS flags in Kedah, while Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi even showed his singing ‘talent’ on stage to woo voters during the BN-PH campaign in the state.

The presence of key leaders including PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also PH president, and Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president in these three states has also raised the stakes with just five more days of campaigning to go before the polls.

Kedah, the hottest ‘swing state’ in the polls this time has been bombarded with issues such as the rare earth elements (REE), as the war or words has heated up between Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Both have traded barbs with regard to the issue on their respective campaign trails, however, political analyst Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani deems it a serious matter that Muhammad Sanusi should explain.

Despite being involved in the controversy, Muhammad Sanusi, who is PAS’ national elections director continues to speak out, with clips of his speeches doing the rounds on social media - especially TikTok - still maintaining his target of winning 33 seats in Kedah.

But BN-PH’s seriousness in trying to conquer Kedah cannot be denied, as Anwar himself has dared to venture into Muhammad Sanusi’s fortress by campaigning in Felda Teloi Timur, Jeneri, where Muhammad Sanusi is competing one-on-one against BN candidate Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim.

“I see that during the campaign period, there has been an increase in the momentum of support according to the respective areas. Because we (BN) are contesting 15 seats in Kedah, so it seems that in each of those areas, there is a certain momentum and aura for people to return to BN, ” said Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Meanwhile, commenting on the campaign journey and examining the chances of the parties competing on the East Coast, political analyst Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub said he felt that all candidates vying for the 32 Terengganu state seats were seen to be in fierce competition, which began right after nomination.

The fact that the political scenario in Terengganu is also like a pendulum does not rule out the possibility that support for PN - who are using the PAS logo on the ballot papers in Terengganu and Kelantan - can change if BN and PH are able to come up with some ‘explosive’ issues, whether in terms of development or the failures of the state government.

Meanwhile, Terengganu PKR elections director Ahmad Sabri Ali is optimistic that the party’s candidates for the three state seats and the Kuala Terengganu Parliament seat will be able to gain the minimum majority based on the momentum of the people’s support, which he described as getting stronger after over a week of campaining.

Currently, he said the party’s campaign in Terengganu had covered over 45 per cent of the areas.

Umno Terengganu deputy chairman Datuk Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku said that the BN machinery was marching forward with almost 70 per cent of the campaign coverage achieved with various ceramah and walkabout programmes implemented.

“The machinery has been hard at work even before nomination day. We have covered the young voters and fence-sitters and I am confident that BN-PH will be able to win at least 18 seats, and maybe more if the support continues to increase in the final week,“ he said.

PAS, which is synonymous with religious preaching, is seen to be actively doing ‘street dakwah’ and Terengganu PAS elections director Ariffin Deraman said so far, the method was seen to have an impact and the party’s campaign was going smoothly.

Political developments in Kelantan - which is a stronghold of PAS - see the Islamist party’s flags dominating almost every corner of the state, but BN and PH are optimistic of winning 16 seats.

Kelantan BN secretary Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad is reported to have said that they were confident of winning eight more seats than in GE14, including Pengkalan Kubor, Wakaf Bharu, Kota Lama and Apam Putra.

Voter sentiment towards the bloc was also seen to be positive during the first seven days of the campaign in Kelantan, with Terengganu and Kelantan PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad describing the campaign as ready to go into ‘5th gear’.

He said that PH had completed between 40 and 50 campaigns in the areas involved in the first week, however, the PKR vice president said they were focusing on fence-sitters, requesting the group to give them a chance this time.

“We are already in ‘gear four’ and will ‘press on the pedal’ a little more to get into gear five. We are targeting as many seats as possible to win in Kelantan based on the campaigns conducted here,“ he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set for state elections in Kelantan, Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8. - Bernama