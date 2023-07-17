State polls: DAP incumbents not renominated must accept party’s decision - Loke

GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke (pix) hopes incumbents not re-nominated to defend their seats in the upcoming state elections will accept the party’s decision and make way for new faces to contest.

Loke said in Penang, DAP has been governing for three terms and therefore, there was a need to introduce new candidates as part of the party’s transition plan for the future.

“I hope once we finalise our candidates’ list, everyone will accept it including incumbents who will not return. There are incumbents that will not be renominated again.

“This is not a question of dropping them, but a question of renewing with younger blood in the lineup,“ he told reporters after attending Penang DAP’s fundraising dinner here tonight.

Also present was DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister, said Penang DAP is expected to give its proposed candidates list in a few days, which would then be deliberated and decided by a five-man committee that includes him.

The Penang state assembly has 40 seats, and prior to its dissolution late last month, DAP held 19, winning every seat it contested in between 2013 and 2018.

When asked about their plans to capture the Malay votes, Loke said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been focusing on this with his recent work visits to Kedah and Penang.

“In the next few weeks, he will still be spending more time to touch base with the Malay community. A lot of assurance needed to be given to the Malay community that they are not losing anything just because DAP is in this coalition.

“The aim and spirit of the Unity Government is to govern this country in a stable and peaceful manner so that Malaysia can be developed and the people can live prosperous lives,“ he added. - Bernama