State polls: Political campaigns should be free of slander, insults - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded Malaysians to not be swayed and influenced by slanderous campaigns that insult others during the upcoming state election campaign period.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said signs of such negative campaigns could be seen as he himself has become the subject of such slander by most opposition leaders, including those claiming to represent an Islamic party.

Anwar said such acts of insulting leaders of the Unity Government political parties would not have any effect on efforts to help the people and develop the country as voters would realise and punish such negative behaviour during elections in six state slated for Aug 12.

“The elections are not a place to insult people but where we can explain about economic plans and matters that concern the people.

“Things are getting so heated as the elections approach till there’s no decency, only insults, especially towards me as Prime Minister,” he said during his speech at the Kita Hulu Klang Bersama PMX event at the grounds of the PKNS AU2 Apartments, Taman Keramat near here yesteday.

He said while he accepted being the subject of campaigning by the opposition, the way and manner at which they campaigned, especially those from the ‘Islamic party’ currently was very different from the way they conducted themselves when they were led by the late Tan Sri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat and also the late Datuk Fadzil Noor.

As such, he urged voters in Selangor to support candidates from PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) under the Unity Government in the upcoming elections to send a message to the opposition that the people rejected such politicking that would not benefit the country.

“With your support here in Hulu Klang and everyone in Selangor, we should send a clear message to the opposition that this is no longer a viable option.

“We want to show that only a government that does it best to improve the people, as what the Selangor government has done, is supported and elected no matter the candidate chosen,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his commitment to freeing the country from corruption by not compromising no matter who was involved.

Anwar said even though the opposition had accused him with various negative allegations but they could not provide any proof that he and the government had abused their position for their own gain when challenged.

“Alhamdulillah, after seven months of Unity Government administration, there has not been a single corruption case involving a Cabinet minister reported and this has been confirmed by the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he added. -Bernama