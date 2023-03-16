State polls seat allocations to be discussed in Sunday’s Unity Govt Secretariat meeting

PETALING JAYA: Seat allocations for the state elections later this year is expected to be among the main agendas during the Unity Government Secretariat meeting at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur this Sunday.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will chair the meeting.

“(In addition) there will be a report on three matters, namely, the Monitoring and Policy Committee; the Seats Consultation Committee and the Mobilisation and Communication Committee,” he said in a press conference when commenting on PH’s preparations for state elections here today.

On discussions with Barisan Nasional (BN) on seat allocations, he said the electoral pact between PH and BN was sufficient to enhance their winning chances in which one coalition will avoid fielding candidates where the other is contesting.

“That’s the minimum understanding because we have the Unity Government. This will enhance our winning potential,” he said.

The states involved in the elections are Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the PKR secretary-general, said Keadilan’s Special National Congress this Saturday at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam will be themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Implementation of Idealism’ and act as a prelude to the state elections.

“It is specifically for us to channel the focus of the leadership and party members to preparations for the polls,” he said.

He said the congress will also include debate sessions by state representatives and party youth and women’s wings. - Bernama