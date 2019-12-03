State secretary’s transfer not MB’s decision

IPOH: The transfer of Perak State Secretary Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman (pix) to the Public Service Department in Putrajaya, effective last Sunday, was not the Menteri Besar’s decision.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the transfer came under the jurisdiction of the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar and director-general of the Public Service Department (KPPA) Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

“I believe the question (on the transfer of the Perak State Secretary) must be addressed to the KSN and the KPPA,“ he said when asked to comment on the issue after attending the launch of SkillsMalaysia 2.0 by Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at the Industrial Training Institute in Ipoh here today.

Yesterday, when contacted, Zainal Azman confirmed that he received the transfer letter to the Civil Servants’ Pool in PSD last Friday.

“The contents of the letter are correct. I will begin my duties in accordance to the instructions in the letter,” he said, without disclosing the reason for the transfer.

Zainal Azman has held the post of Perak state secretary since Oct 18 last year, taking over from Datuk Mohd Ghazali Jalal who retired. — Bernama