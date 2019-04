KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) wants other states to emulate Selangor’s practice of consulting with the people before changing the status of its lands.

For instance, it said, when a forest reserve was de-gazetted into land for other uses, the area would be destroyed so the people should be informed beforehand.

Only the Selangor government practices this consultation process, although it should be done in all states, MNS former president Tan Sri Salleh Mohd Nor told a press conference after attending a forum on ‘Degazettement of Forest Reserves and Protected Areas’.

“This is about empowering the people. Before a piece of land is de-gazetted, the people must be informed first. This gives everyone a chance to object or offer alternative proposals,” he said.

At the same time, he added, the people should also be actively involved in the process.

On the four-day water rationing exercise in the Klang Valley that began today, Salleh described it as a disaster. “It shows how important water management is to securing water resources,” he said.

Water disruption began in a total of 577 areas today and will last until Saturday to enable improvement works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 water treatment plant.

The disruption will be felt in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor, affecting 620,835 account holders of Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas).

This has led to an increase in the sale of plastic drums for storing water as well as the purchase of bottled water since Sunday.

Syabas Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said the company would be mobilising 82 water tankers and 17 jumbo tankers during the water disruption period.

“Apart from the tankers, 106 static tanks will be placed at strategic locations and at critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and so on. We will also activate 10 local service centres to supply water.

The service centres will be activated from 8am on Friday and will remain open round the clock until water supply is fully restored.

Abdul Raof said that in emergency cases such as funerals or wedding feasts, customers could contact Syabas at its call centre at 15300 or via WhatsApp at 0192816739 or 0192800919.