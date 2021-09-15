Status of application into public universities available noon today

PUTRAJAYA: The results of applications for admission to public universities (IPTA) for Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) holders and its equivalent are available online from 12 noon today until Sept 25, according to the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

MOHE, in a statement, said that that the application status can be checked via the following websites - https://jpt.utm.my, http://jpt.uum.edu.my, https://jpt.unimas.my, http://jpt.ums.edu.my and http://jpt.umt.edu.my.

It also said that successful applicants can print a confirmation of acceptance and offer letter from tomorrow until Sept 25.

“An official offer letter will be issued to successful candidates starting tomorrow after the candidate confirms acceptance within 10 days as required,” read the statement.

For those who fail to get a placement, appeals can be made through UPUOnline Rayuan at http://upu.moe.gov.my from today until Sept 25.

“All offers for the 2021/2022 academic session are final,” it said.

Applications for change of programme and university are disallowed while the appeal selection policy is subject to vacancies in the programme after the registration of the new students, it added.

For more information, applicants can contact BKPA JPT at 03-8870 8200 or email to upu@moe.gov.my or browse Facebook (KEMASUKAN BPKP JPT), Instagram (@KEMASUKANBkpa), feedback system at https://jpt.mohe.gov.my/maklumbalas/ and UPUChat at http://upu-chat.ml/UPUChat/UPU_DaftarMasuk.

-Bernama