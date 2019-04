SEREMBAN: The status of about 500 staff of the Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) following its closure on Feb 14 is dependent on its management.

Chairman of the state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the state government did not have the authority and cannot interfere in the matter.

“This (the loss of jobs) is under the MMC management which must resolve it.

“Whether they want to pay compensation or resolve the issue some other way, the state government does not have the authority to interfere,” he said.

Veerapan was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk L. Manickam (BN-Jeram Padang) at the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly, here today.

He added that the land on which the MMC was located belonged to the federal government and the state government had no right to take any action including moving the hospital.

“It is up to the Malaysian Health Ministry,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from P. Gunasekaren (DAP-Seremban Jaya). — Bernama