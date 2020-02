PETALING JAYA: It is status quo in Selangor, after its Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari pledged to respect the mandate of the people and to continue running the administration as it is.

There has been speculation that Amirudin, who is an ardent supporter of sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, and several assemblymen could quit the party in solidarity with the latter.

However, after a meeting with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor this morning, the state PKR chief vowed to carry on his duty as the Mentri Besar.

“The Sultan is satisfied with the explanation that the existing state government would like to continue with our commitment to realise the mandate given by the people of Selangor in the last general election,” he said in a statement today.

“The ruler has assented for the state administration to function and work as usual,” he said.

“As such, the state government pledges to respect the mandate given by the rakyat to implement a beneficial agenda for the state and its people,” he added.

Apart from Amirudin, Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and state Amanah chairman Izham Hashim were also present at the meeting with the Sultan at the Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam.

Amirudin said his views were also relayed to Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari in a separate meeting previously.

In a day of intense political manoeuvring on Monday, Azmin and his strong ally, PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were sacked from the party.

Immediately after, nine PKR MPs also quit the party to follow Azmin, with PPBM later announcing they too were quitting the PH coalition.

In Selangor, PKR currently has 21 seats, followed by DAP (16), Parti Amanah Negara (8) and PPBM (5).