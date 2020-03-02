Stay optimistic, don’t give up, says Chow Kon Yeow

GEORGE TOWN: DAP has urged its party members and allies comprising PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and loyalists of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain optimistic.

Penang DAP chairman and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said it is important that the party keeps calm and controlled during these trying times.

“The past one week has been a tumultuous one. Despite our greatest efforts to preserve the people’s mandate, we lost the federal government to those unscrupulous schemers who chose kleptocracy.

“But we have not given up. The Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership council and its parliamentarians will be mounting legal and constitutional charges against the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new Prime Minister,” Chow said.

PH had proven it had the numbers to form a simple majority government.

In a statement, Chow said the DAP central executive committee will be visiting the various states to conduct engagement sessions with the grassroots to hear their views.

Chow urged DAP leaders to persevere for now and carry on with their governmental duties and occupational commitments.

“We will demonstrate that we are a responsible party which will keep to our political mission for a better Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, the status in Perak and Kedah appears murky seeing the uncertain future of its respective mentris besar - Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Perak is slated to change hands, from the Pakatan Harapan government to the Perikatan Nasional component which consists of a faction of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Barisan Nasional and PAS.

But the status of Ahmad Faizal is also under scrutiny as the latter is slated for a federal cabinet position.

Titi Serong assemblyman Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim from Amanah has already begun to clear items from his state executive councillor’s office here.

In Kedah, Mukhriz has yet to clarify his status with his state executive councillors, leaving the position of the Kedah government a question mark.

State Opposition Leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is the state’s PAS deputy commissioner, said the party is ready to take over but will be patient in the process.

Out of the 36 state seats in Kedah, PAS has 15, Umno two, followed by PPBM (Bersatu) with six, Amanah (four), PKR (seven) and DAP (two).

Mukhriz can continue leading the state, provided PPBM (Bersatu) assemblymen remain with him, according to Bar Council president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor.