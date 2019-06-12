Steady supply of food, water for Kg Kuala Koh orang asli

PUTRAJAYA: There is a steady supply of essential food items and water for the orang asli community in Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy.

“There is enough supply in the interim amid the ongoing investigations to determine the actual cause of death among the community in Kampung Kuala Koh,“ he said in a statement today.

He said food and water would continue to be supplied to all orang asli families in the affected vicinity through the contributions of the Orang Asli Development Department, Social Welfare Department, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin.

The media had earlier reported that the Batek tribe from Kampung Kuala Koh claimed to have been plagued by a mysterious illness, resulting in a number of deaths.

According to them, there were a total of 14 deaths so far, with the victims buried customarily by the villagers, but the police informed that only two deaths had been reported.

Waytha Moorthy said he would be in Kota Baru and Gua Musang tomorrow to visit the victims and would have discussions with the authorities on site. — Bernama