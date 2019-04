SANDAKAN: The late Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt was laid to rest, here today.

The Sandakan MP since 2013, who was also Sabah DAP chairman, was buried at the Sandakan Christian Cemetery at about 1pm after a funeral service held at the Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Tiong Hua this morning.

Among those present at the service and who delivered a eulogy was DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang, who said Wong had dedicated his life towards the betterment of Sabah and Malaysia.

Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, who is also Sabah DAP deputy chairman, in his eulogy described Wong as a man with a vision and mission in seeking to resolve the problems faced by the people.

He also said the late minister’s struggle to ensure the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 would not be in vain.

Also present to give their last respects were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim, State Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong, State Health and People’s Wellbeing Assistant Minister Norazlinah Arif and State Law and Native Affairs Assistant Minister Jannie Lasimbang.

Wong died at the age of 64 from a possible heart attack, after hiking a hill with a group of climbers at Tambaig Adventure Park in Kota Kinabalu on March 28.

He is survived by his widow Datin Chong Mee Fook, three daughters, a son and two grandchildren. — Bernama