Stern action awaits woman who performed umrah in men’s ihram clothing: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern action will be taken against the woman who performed umrah dressed in ihram clothing for men,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

In a Facebook post today, he said he had contacted the Home Ministry urging that further investigations be carried out once the said person is back in Malaysia.

“I am concerned over the viral news that a woman performed umrah in the garment worn by male pilgrims while in a state of ihram, this is a religious issue and action will be taken,“ he said.

Idris also informed that the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has been told to check on the tour agency which had dealt with the individual concerned and to take action if the matter is found to be true.

A 17-second video shared on Twitter today, showing a woman said to be a Malaysian, dressed in male ihram clothing in the holy land, received various reactions from netizens. - Bernama