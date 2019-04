PETALING JAYA: The official car of a federal police director that was stolen by car thieves in Kajang last week was found behind a building in Teluk Intan in Perak on Monday.

The car, which was used for official duties by the federal narcotics crimes investigations department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Mohmad Salleh (pix) was found at 5pm by a CID team from the Hilir Perak district police.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the car was spotted at the Sejati Waterfront in Taman Melor Sejati and on checking the vehicle, the team learnt that it was reported missing in Kajang.

He said the car was towed to the Hilir Perak district police headquarters for further investigations.

On April 17, Mohmad’s 31-year-old driver had left the vehicle at a carpark before heading out to a restaurant in Sungei Ramal, Kajang, to have his dinner at 7pm.

When he returned to the carpark an hour later, he found the car was missing. The policeman also lost his authority card and other belongings which he had left in the car.

Mohmad Salleh retires from the police force tomorrow.