GEORGE TOWN: The ongoing trade war between the United States and China must end and the world should focus on combating corruption, extremism and racism, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

He said wars that had happened around the world had caused more harm than good for humans and defied the efforts to concentrate on better livelihood for everyone.

“We oppose wars of any kind that would cause harm and we hope there will be no more wars as well as trade wars in the future, so that we can create blessings and benefits for everyone,” he said.

Lim, who is Bagan MP and Air Putih assemblyman, was speaking at the 74th anniversary of the Penang Overseas Chinese Anti-Japanese War Memorial World Remembrance Day at the Ayer Itam War Memorial Park here.

He also announced a personal contribution of RM20,000 towards the Penang Overseas Chinese Anti-Japanese War Memorial management committee at the event which was also attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and China’s Consulate General in Penang Lu Shiwei. — Bernama