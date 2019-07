PETALING JAYA: In a rallying call for leadership, the National Patriot Association (Patriot) today urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to intervene in the PKR feud in order to avoid the collapse of the coalition.

Patriot president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) also reminded the government that it was voted in by the rakyat to right the wrongs of the previous administration.

“Patriot would like to remind Pakatan Harapan leaders and politicians that the people voted them into power for good governance and to right the wrongs of the previous administration. The people are not interested in their bickering over the right to be the next prime minister. Neither do they want to see dark hands and long knives clandestinely employed by supporters of one leader against the other, both intra-party and intra-coalition,“ he said in a statement today.

The feud between PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali intensified this week after the former urged the latter to resign if he was the person implicated the gay sex video.

In return, Azmin urged Anwar to do some self-assessment, and “look at the man in the mirror”.

This drew scorn from Arshad who urged PKR to get its house in order for the sake of the nation.

“The feud between the two camps within PKR that culminated into sordid tales of unnatural sex, conspiracy, evil plots, and paid mercenaries are all too distracting and disgusting.

“Malaysians have enough of the current morally ignoble display from among our politicians. Patriot calls upon the coalition leaders of Amanah, PPBM and DAP to step in quickly to mediate before the feud in PKR spirals out of control and leads to the destruction of PH. There is so much to do to rebuild our nation.”

Arshad also stressed the importance of giving immediate attention to pressing matters that require immediate attention, such as the economy, the education system, the fate of the Orang Asli community and the degradation of the environment.

“Our household debt ratio to GDP is 83% and is the highest in the Asean region. Our education standard is appalling and much has been said about overemphasis in religious studies. The Orang Asli communities are the least represented and most sidelined. Tragedy after tragedy has befallen them, and politicians at state levels seem to have the least regard for the Orang Asli. It is a crying shame.

“The list of concerns can be lengthened. The points mentioned above are enough to jolt our politicians from their delusive thoughts that power is their right. In fact, many career politicians have nothing to show, except politicking. Numerous who prefer not to be in politics can do a better job,“ he added.