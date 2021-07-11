Stop politicking, focus on helping the people - DPM Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix, right) has urged all parties, especially politicians, to stop playing politics and instead focus on helping people who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that with Covid-19 cases still high, all parties needed to unite and work together to fight the pandemic.

“Let us not play politics in the current situation because the people are in dire need of help, not only from the government but also from political parties, so we need to help the people.

“Right now our focus must be to help people who are facing difficulties and at the same time strategies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic must also be supported by all,” he told reporters after visiting the Kerinchi People's Housing Project (PPR), which was placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), here today.

Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix, left).

The Kerinchi PPR comes under the EMCO from July 3 to 16.

Ismail Sabri said since January until now, more than 500,000 food baskets worth more than RM50 million have been distributed through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to the people affected by Covid-19.

He said under the Kasih Prihatin programme, the government had allocated RM100 million involving a contribution of RM100 per person to about 300,000 people which would be distributed from this month to September.

“Although this is cashless assistance, the recipients can go to selected stores of more than 300 retail partners and only need to show their identity card and then they can get items worth RM100 for free. This is in addition to food basket assistance,” he said.

He said apart from government assistance, states Islamic religious councils as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also distributed food aid and essential items to those in need.

Therefore, Ismail Sabri urged any party who needs help or ran out of food, to contact the JKM operations room in their respective districts which is open 24 hours, and the MP service centres for assistance.

“They can also refer to their respective state zakat centres for assistance. Many mosques and surau also provide Gerobok Rezeki (food bank programme). If there is a problem, contact the relevant parties. We don’t want to see anyone not having food to eat and so on.

“Such a thing should not happen because we have many places for them to make complaints and get help,” he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri also expressed his gratitude to the people and NGOs who also helped the government to channel food aid and goods to those in need.

He said the government would discuss with NGOs to facilitate their movement, especially in areas placed under EMCO.

“I will look into details on how to facilitate their movement. Currently, movement is quite difficult due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Inter-district movement can only be done in the Third Phase of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan.

“Now we are still in Phase One and there are (some states) that have entered Phase Two, and movement is still limited. I will discuss this matter and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has already agreed for me to look into this matter to help facilitate the affairs of NGOs to provide assistance to those in need,” he said.- Bernama