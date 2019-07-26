Stop provocation on rape case allegedly implicating politician: Police

IPOH: Perak police today urged the public not to engage in speculation or provocation regarding the case of a Perak state executive councillor (Exco) who is allegedly implicated in raping his maid.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said such actions could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“The police will carry out the investigation according to procedures and in a transparent, fair and trustworthy manner,” he said in a statement here today in response to certain parties who asked why the politician had not been arrested.

On July 8, the maid, a 23-year-old Indonesian, had lodged a police report claiming that state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong had raped her at his home in Meru here. Yong has openly come out to say that he is innocent.

Razarudin, said a day after the report was lodged, police had arrested the politician but later released him on police bail following his questioning being settled in less than 24 hours.

He added that the investigation papers were referred to the Public Prosecutor but was returned for follow-up action including getting a chemist’s report. - Bernama