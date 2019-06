PETALING JAYA: Politicians must stop the nonsense of intra-party factional fighting through making public the spectacle of disgusting sexual acts, National Patriot Association said today.

Factional fighting within Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties is rearing its ugly head and threatens to derail our nation’s reform agenda, its president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said.

It also hampers efforts to rebuild our economy, and jeopardises plans to brace us for an impending world economic downturn that will also hit our country, he added.

“Dr Jomo Kwame Sundaram, Senior Adviser at Khazanah Research Institute recently expressed concern on the state of our national political affairs and urged to prepare for hard times in the coming months for an economic downturn that will last the next few years,” Mohamed Arshad said in a statement.

“Patriot shares the views of Dr Jomo. Through a number of our statements we have previously cautioned our politicians to take heed of the warning signs pointing to a world economic recession.”

“In the light of the gloomy world economic outlook, Malaysia that relies much on income from commodities, will inevitably be much affected. Coupled with our close to RM1 trillion foreign debt and obligations, it is obvious our people will face hardship in the months and years to come.”

Mohamed Arshad said Patriot wonders if our politicians are aware of what is to come. Looking at the way politicians fight tooth and nail against each other for positions, it appears they are either not aware or do not care, he said.

“The recent sex scandal purportedly involving a senior PKR minister and another PKR member who is also an aide to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister is a case in point,” he said.

“There are now also photos resembling that of the Finance Minister engaging in homosexual acts. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark that he wouldn’t be surprise if photos of him engaging in homosexual acts would soon surface indicated a cynicism and public ridiculing that our local politics has lowered to the level of the gutters.”

He said politicians who engaged in such dastardly acts aimed at incriminating one’s character are nauseating, senseless and are cowards. They are scumbags who Malaysian people do not deserve, he added.

“The current factional fight within PKR, which is the largest party in the PH coalition, does not augur well for our country,” he said.

“It has potential to rip the coalition apart, sending the current course of institutional reforms and efforts to stabilise our economy into tailspin. The PKR leadership has to get its acts right and not allow public display of its disgustful internal politicking.”