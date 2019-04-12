Store assistant charged with possessing 21,934 fake branded shirts

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi clothing store assistant pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to the charge of having in his possession a total of 21,934 shirts that were falsely branded that were worth more than half a million, on Monday.

Mohammad Jony Bhuiyan, 24, was charged with having a total of 21,934 shirts that were falsely branded as Puma (4,625); Levi’s (2,850); Adidas (7,040); Gucci (809), Nike (2,780), Tommy Hilfiger (2,670) and Reebok (1,160) under a false trade description for supply.

He was accused of committing the offence at the RJ One Creative International Sdn Bhd, No. 16-1, Lorong Meranti off Jalan Kenanga, here at 6.30pm, on April 8, 2019, and charged under Section 8 (2) (c) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and punishable under Section 8 (2) (B) of the same Law which carries maximum fine of RM10,000 for each fake item using false trade description or imprisonment up to three years or both, upon conviction.

For the second or subsequent offence, a fine of up to RM20,000 for each fake item or imprisonment for up to five years or both, if convicted.

In the same proceeding, a company and its director both pleaded not guilty to a charge of having shirts, pants and hats that were falsely branded for the purpose of supply, using a false trade description.

The company, Mister Topmen Fashion Sdn Bhd, and its director Woo Ching Shun, 36, were alleged to have in their possession a total of 5,486 fake goods, namely, 2,6888 shirts that were falsely branded as Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Puma, 374 pairs of pants falsely branded as Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Gucci and 2,424 hats falsely branded as Nike, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Puma and Burberry.

The company and Woo, who is also the owner of the company, were accused of committing the offence at Mister Topmen Fashion Sdn Bhd, No. 16, Lorong Meranti off Jalan Kenanga here at the same time and date and they were charged under the Section 8 (2) (c) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry Mustaza Nabila Muslimin prosecuted, while counsel S. S. Ruban represented Mohamad Jony and Woo was unrepresented.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor allowed Mohammad Jony a RM30,000 bail in two sureties of Malaysian citizens along with two additional conditions, namely, the accused ordered to report to the nearest police station on a monthly basis and handed over his passport to the court while Woo was allowed a RM10,000 bail in one surety of a Malaysian citizen and to surrender his passport to the court.

The court fixed May 15 for mention of the three cases. — Bernama