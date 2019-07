TEMERLOH: A storm damaged 16 houses and two government buildings in several areas here yesterday.

No one was injured in the incident which happened at about 5.30pm, Civil Defence Force (CDF) Pahang director Col (PA) Zainal Yusoff said today.

The damaged houses are in Kampung Mempateh, Kampung Tan Sri Yahya, Taman Mentakab Indah, Taman Paya Tiram, Kampung Bukit Ketumbit, Kampung Seri Ketumbit, Kampung Rasau, Kampung Kerai, Kampung Gajah Mati and Kampung Paya Keladan, he said in a statement.

“The two buildings are a residential block at the Batu 5 military camp in Mentakab and a store at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerdau in Kerdau,” he said.

Zainal said all the affected residents are staying put in their homes or have moved in with relatives.

Besides the CDF, the police, fire & rescue service and the Social Welfare Department have provided some aid to all the victims, he said.

The damage has yet to be estimated, he said and added that he has asked those affected to lodge police reports. — Bernama