MALACCA: The storm that raged across Malacca yesterday morning uprooted trees in 35 locations, affecting schools, roads and housing areas in the Malacca Tengah and Alor Gajah districts.

Director of Malacca Civil Defence Force (APM), Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said of these, 33 locations were in Malacca Tengah, while two more were in Alor Gajah.

He said among the affected locations were Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Berendam 1, Batu Berendam Rural Clinic, Taman Melaka Baru, Pulau Gadong, and Jalan Cheng in Melaka Tengah, while in Alor Gajah, Tanjong Dahan in Kuala Sungai Baru and Kampung Telok Gong were affected.

“The heavy rain and storm began at 9am, causing many trees to be uprooted, and some fell on vehicles and houses, but there has been no reported loss of life so far.

“Work is on-going to clear the trees and move them aside, involving several agencies including the APM, the Fire and Rescue Department and the local authorities,” Effendy who is also head of the state Disaster Management Secretariat said in a statement here last night.

Meanwhile, a Bernama look at several locations found work to be still on-going to move the fallen trees, while in some roads, only one lane is open to traffic to facilitate the clearing works. — Bernama