PETALING JAYA: Our STPM candidates have continued to make the country proud, said the Malaysian Examination Council (MPM).

MPM chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Mohd Azraai Kassim said in a statement that not only did the average level of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) peak this year but the number of those who scored A’s in five and four subjects, and those who attained full passes, have increased.

Mohd Azraai said the national CGPA for the 2019 STPM exam stood at 2.77, compared with 2.80 the previous year, while the CGPA for government schools rose to 2.77.

“The number of candidates who obtained a 4.0 CGPA this year was 802 compared to 666 the previous year.

“In addition, the number and percentage of candidates who obtained a CGPA of 3.0 and above also recorded an increase, totalling 17,615 (candidates) this year, compared to 17,447 in 2018,“ he said.

Mohd Azraai said the percentage and the number of candidates getting 5As also increased from 24 in the 2018 exam, to 42 in 2019.

“What is most exciting is that of the overall number of candidates, 802 attained a 4.0 CGPA, of whom 587 came from the B40 group,“ he said.