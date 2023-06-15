STR recipients can obtain treatment under Madani Medical Scheme beginning today

PUTRAJAYA: The Madani Medical Scheme, which starts today and runs until Dec 31, will automatically be offered to recipients of Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

In a statement today, she said that the STR recipients can get treatment through the scheme’s pilot programme at registered private general practitioners (GPs) in 10 selected districts.

The selected districts are Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang and Petaling in Selangor; Kuala Lumpur; Kinta (Perak); Timur Laut (Penang), Johor Bahru (Johor); Kota Kinabalu (Sabah); and Kuching (Sarawak).

“STR recipients and their dependents are not required to pre-register in order to enjoy the benefits of the Madani Medical Scheme.

“They only need to bring their identification card when receiving treatment at the GPs registered under the Madani Medical Scheme,” she said.

The Madani Medical Scheme is a government initiative aimed at meeting the health needs of the B40 group, especially in obtaining acute primary care services or outpatient treatment of acute cases at the GP.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2023 last February and is one of the government’s initiatives to reduce congestion at government health facilities.

Dr Zaliha said free services offered through the scheme, such as consultations, checkups, medicines, procedures, and referrals, will be provided to the beneficiaries according to the specified package.

The free outpatient treatment of acute cases offered by the Madani Medical Scheme includes treatment for flu, diarrhoea, vomiting, sprains, headaches, minor trauma and other illnesses.

She said that the Madani Medical Scheme treatment package does not include treatment for non-acute cases such as routine immunisation, health screening, routine non-communicable disease (NCD) follow-up treatment and routine mother and child follow-up treatment.

Non-acute conditions that are not covered by the Madani Medical Scheme can be treated at health clinics under the Health Ministry (MOH).

Dr Zaliha said the maximum allocation per household under the scheme is RM250, RM125 for the elderly (without a spouse) and RM75 for single individuals.

She said that the pilot phase of the Madani Medical Scheme implemented in 10 districts is expected to benefit 700,000 households with an allocation of RM100 million.

Dr Zaliha said that the MOH, through ProtectHealth, is aiming for as many as 700 GPs to register as Madani Medical Scheme panels by September.

Further information on the Madani Medical Scheme including eligibility status and the list of panel clinics can be obtained at the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my/skimperubatanmadani or by contacting 03-86872525. -Bernama