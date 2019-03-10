Streram denies debt allegations as fake news

SEREMBAN: Rembau PKR deputy chief Dr S. Streram does not rule out the possibility that the allegation that he has failed to repay his debt was made in connection with the upcoming Rantau state by-election.

As such, he said he would discuss with the party’s central leadership on the next course of action.

He said he had repaid the debt in full to Segamat Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr R. Santhara Kumar and all the relevant documents and proof of payment had been submitted to party leadership after the issue was raised at its internal meeting.

“I owed the MP RM60,000 and have fully settled the debt in October last year, I made the payment in cash to his special officer.

“But when the issue was raised in the party’s internal meeting, I submitted all the relevant documents and proof of payment to the party’s central leadership early last month and if this case goes to court, I have proof,“ he said, admitting that he was also shocked with the move taken by Santhara Kumar, whom he considered to be his good friend.

“... I do not rule out the possibility that this issue has something to do with the upcoming Rantau state by-election and it was purposely raised to tarnish my reputation,“ he said.

Yesterday, a report went viral on social media claiming that Santhara Kumar had lodged a police report against Dr Streram for failing to repay the money he borrowed for his child’s education. — Bernama